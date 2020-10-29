Masks are now compulsory at all Prince Rupert public facilities and the City reminds people to discard used masks in waste bins, a media release on Oct. 29 said. (Photo by K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Masks are now compulsory at all Prince Rupert public facilities and the City reminds people to discard used masks in waste bins, a media release on Oct. 29 said. (Photo by K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Mandatory mask-wearing effective immediately at city public facilities

City of Prince Rupert makes masks compulsory to protect community health and safety

Facial masks are mandatory to be worn, effectively immediately, in all public indoor City-operated facilities in Prince Rupert. The requirement has been implemented to protect community health and safety the City of Prince Rupert said, in a media release on Oct. 29.

All individuals entering a City-operated building are required to wear a face mask while inside, while accessing programs/services, and conducting business or providing services while in the buildings. Members of the public should bring their own face masks, however, one will be provided if necessary.

“Wearing a face mask is an additional measure we can take to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. This means that, with some exceptions, an individual’s face mask must cover the nose, mouth, and chin without gapping. Face shields alone are not acceptable,” the release stated.

“Staff will be informing individuals who are not wearing a face mask that they are required to wear one. Our primary focus is on education, and staff will do what they can to find a workable solution.”

Wearing a mask is not enough by itself and should be used with additional safety measures such as physical distancing, regular hand washing, staying home when feeling unwell and all other COVID-19 health guidelines, the City said.

“Even while wearing a mask, these important steps should be taken, and every effort should be made to maintain a two-metre (6 ft) distance from others, and any/all other safety protocols implemented in City-operated buildings must also still be followed.”

After attending a city-operated facility, masks should be disposed of into a waste bin. The City wants residents to ensure hands are washed using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after removing any face mask.

READ MORE: Employee of Prince Rupert Shoppers Drug Mart tests positive for COVID-19

“It is vital that individuals are not stigmatized or judged if (people) are unable to wear a face mask due to a listed exemption. We ask for patience and kindness as everyone adjusts and navigates through these uncertain times,” the statement said. “Those who are not able to wear a face mask, for medical or other reasons, are asked to maintain a safe distance for the protection of themselves and those around them.”

Exemptions from wearing a face mask while inside City-operated buildings include individuals:

  • Five years and under
  • With a sensory disability
  • With a cognitive disability
  • With a physical disability
  • With a chronic health condition that is respiratory in nature
  • Who are deaf or hard of hearing who may face increased communication challenges by wearing a mask
  • Who are unable to place or remove a face mask without assistance

Some programs and physical activities which are considered “mask optional activities held in designated spaces, are exempt from the mask requirement and may include: fitness centres and weight rooms; swimming and aquatic programs; ice skating and indoor sports.

READ MORE:UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Individuals participating in the exempt physical activities listed above should wear a face mask when going to and from the designated activity. Individuals are still welcome to choose to wear a face mask while participating in activities that have been designated as “mask optional.”

“Organizations that have included face masks as part of their safe return to play plans are asked to continue in accordance with those stipulations,”

Individuals are expected to make good personal decisions regarding the use of face masks. Staff will be informing individuals who are not wearing a face mask that they are required to wear one. Our primary focus is on education, and staff will do what they can to find a workable solution.

“All those attending City facilities are expected to behave socially responsibly, and in a way that is respectful to your fellow patrons and City staff.”

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party
Next story
Local figure skater spotlights on TV show’s centre ice

Just Posted

Masks are now compulsory at all Prince Rupert public facilities and the City reminds people to discard used masks in waste bins, a media release on Oct. 29 said. (Photo by K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mandatory mask-wearing effective immediately at city public facilities

City of Prince Rupert makes masks compulsory to protect community health and safety

North Coast home-grown ice talent Carly Edwards from Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert takes centre ice on TV competition show Battle of the Blades Thursday nights at 8 p.m., with her partner NHL partner Kris Versteeg. (Photo supplied)
Local figure skater spotlights on TV show’s centre ice

Prince Rupert’s Carly Edwards is featured on TV competition show Battle of the Blades

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
PHOTOS: Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Ferry sailings cancelled for Oct. 29th and 30th

BC Ferries announces technical difficulties on Northern Expedition

Technical difficulties with the recording and broadcast of the Oct. 26 Prince Rupert City Council meeting mean residents were unable to watch on TV or online happenings in the meeting. (The Northern View file photo)
Technical difficulties leave public unable to access City Council meeting

Summary brief of Prince Rupert City Council meeting

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

Most Read