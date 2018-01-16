Suspected cocaine seized at traffic stop

Police briefs for Jan. 11 to 14 include impaired driving, drugs seized and several arrests. (File photo)

Drugs seized when driver fails to signal

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, police stopped a vehicle on Second Avenue West for failing to signal. During the stop, the officer located and seized approximately 21 grams of what police suspect is cocaine. The matter is still under investigation.

“They’re going to be looking at possession for the purpose of trafficking charges. It was a significant amount of cocaine, definitely more than personal use,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said.

Driving prohibition

A roadblock on was set up on Park Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 looking for impaired drivers and uninsured vehicles. During the stop, a driver showed signs of impairment and blew a warning in the road side screening test. They were issued a three-day driving prohibition and their vehicle was impounded.

Driving prohibitions can range from three days to seven, 30 and up to 90 days.

A fail is an automatic 90 days, while a warning starts at three days. Any subsequent warnings result in additional driving prohibition days.

Outstanding warrant for arrest located

Police on patrol located a woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest at 1 a.m. Jan. 12. The warrant was for assault, mischief, being unlawfully in a dwelling house. The woman appeared in court the next day.

Mischief at shelter

On Jan. 11, a man was arrested for mischief after causing problems at the emergency winter shelter on Third Avenue West at 1 a.m. The man was intoxicated and held in police custody until he was sober and released without charges.

