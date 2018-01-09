Prince Rupert RCMP police briefs for the first week of 2018. (File photo)

Reported gunshots turn out to be fireworks

Prince Rupert police briefs for the first week of 2018 include the theft of a charity

In the first week of 2018, five people were arrested for public intoxication.

“Whenever we arrest people that are intoxicated, that they are too intoxicated to care for themselves is the threshold,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “They just stay here until they are able to care for themselves and then we release them. That means we’ll usually go on and find them an alternative place to stay.”

Gerrits said that keeping them at the city jail until they’re sober is a last resort.

On Dec. 31, as Rupertites celebrated New Year’s Eve, the police received 27 files during the night shift that included noise complaints and reported gunshots that turned out to be illegal fireworks. Six people were held in custody overnight.

Since then, Gerrits said, the file count has been minimal.

Cab driver punched

On Jan. 1, a man took a cab that he didn’t have money for. The cab driver stopped the vehicle on Sixth Avenue West near Pa’s Food Market, and when the passenger got out, he punched the driver. The passenger was arrested for assault at approximately 8:30 p.m., and released on a promise to appear and an undertaking with a court date.

Charity organization robbed

Overnight on Jan. 2, a charity organization on McKay Street was broken into. When police responded to a call at 10:46 a.m. there were no signs of forced entry, but they found muddy footprints and numerous disturbed items. The forensics team attended the scene and the investigation is on-going.

READ MORE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized

In a post on his Facebook page, Mayor Lee Brain said there had been a theft at the Kaien Anti-Poverty Society, which is on McKay Street.

Drugs and driving

At 10:30 am, RCMP stopped a vehicle on Frederick Street.

“The police officer smelled a strong odour of marijuana,” Gerrits said.

The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and failed a field sobriety test. He was given a 24-hour driving suspension.

“I know there’s going to be lots of new training given that marijuana will be legalized here, come July or whenever,” Corporal Devon Gerrits. “We’re going to be updated on a bunch of testing.”

Domestic assaults

On Jan. 3, Prince Rupert RCMP responded to two reports of separate domestic assaults.

At about 10 p.m. at a residence on Fifth Avenue West, an intoxicated man came home and started a fight with his roommate. Police were called, and arrested the intoxicated man for assault. He was held in custody until he was sober, and he was able to return home. The other roommate was not harmed.

Approximately half an hour later at 10:30 p.m. a man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend behind a restaurant on Third Avenue. Once the man was sober, he was released from custody on a promise to appear, an undertaking and he’ll be assigned a court date.

Read more weekly RCMP briefs here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
