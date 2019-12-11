Sentencing hearings begin as Prince Rupert man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A former business owner in Prince Rupert has pleaded guilty to an offence related to child pornography.
Sentencing hearings began last week for Mike Christopher Hagen after he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of breach of an undertaking. He entered his plea in October. At the time the chargers were laid, Hagen was the owner of a family entertainment business.
His next court date is set for March 2.
