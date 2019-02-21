(Pixabay photo)

Prince Rupert man charged with possession of child pornography

Mike Christopher Hagen appeared in Prince Rupert court on Feb. 20 to receive disclosure

A Prince Rupert man has been charged for allegedly posessing child pornography.

Mike Christopher Hagen, born in 1983, made an appearance before a justice of the peace at the Prince Rupert law court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The appearance was strictly preliminary, allowing Crown counsel to provide disclosure of their case and evidence against the accused.

READ MORE: Suspicious man banned from Prince Rupert pool and parks

READ MORE: Police briefs here

Hagen has received the disclosure and the matter has been adjourned to give him an opportunity to seek legal advice and decide whether he will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

His next day in court is set for March 27.

Broken axle New Hazelton derailment could happen again: TSB
B.C. man injured in police shooting now in wheelchair

Most Read