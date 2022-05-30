Rupert twosome prevail in Men’s Jubilee golf tourney

Robinson and Deschamp card a 6-under-par 136 as Jubilee is played as a scramble for the first time

Sunshine greets golfers as the Prince Rupert Men’s Jubilee kicked off May 21. (Facebook photo)

The golf gods were smiling on the Prince Rupert Men’s Jubilee on the Victoria Day weekend as the sun came out uncharacteristically for both days.

At the end of the two rounds, May 21 and 22, it was the team of Ian Robinson and Trevor Deschamp who found themselves at the top of the leaderboard with a 36-hole gross score of 136 (6-under-par).

Close behind posting 139 was the Terrace combination of Scott Rigler and Jim Rigler, who won the Championship Flight.

In the 1st Flight, it was Arnold Parnell and James Sawyer who took gross honours with 146.

Mike Minhas and Jordan Venditelli rounded out the gross winners’ circle with a 156 in the 2nd flight.

The overall net prize went to the pair of John Davenport and Ralph VanKessel who carded a phenomenal 25-under-par 117.

For the first time, the Jubilee, which is traditionally an individual stroke play event held on Father’s Day weekend, took on the two-man scramble format and was moved up to the May long weekend.

Tournament organizer Jamison Prystay said the change of format was well-received by the field of 48 golfers.

“We’re in a two-year trial swap with Smithers for the date,” he said. “Traditionally, it has been a single-man stroke-play, but we thought that with the change in date, we could try a change in format as well.”

There were approximately 10 more men in the field than last year, but Prystay noted it wasn’t entirely clear what that was owed to as the Victoria Day weekend is a big camping weekend.

“Everybody that played had a good time, but I haven’t heard a lot of ‘oh, that was great, you should do that again next year,’ so we’ll certainly review what we’ll look at for next season.”

The swap with Smithers came about because the Smithers club was looking to push ahead its tournament schedule due to spring conditions of the course.

“It’s just a good example of the clubs in the North working together,” Prystay said, noting golfers like to travel to the other towns in the region for tournaments.

The club collected approximately $5,000 worth of locally-sourced prizes ranging in value from $400 – $100 and was able to give out prizes to more than half the field.

“The focus this year was to make sure it was locally owned and operated companies, small businesses, was where we purchased our prizes from and where we went for donations because the idea was to showcase local businesses,” Prystay said.

COMPLETE RESULTS

Overall low gross: Ian Robinson/Trevor Deschamp – 136

Overall low net: John Davenport/Ralph VanKessel – 117

Championship Flight

Low gross: Scott Rigler/Jim Rigler – 139

Low net: Ranveer Minhas/Jared Davis – 121

2nd low gross: Guy Carignan/Terry Krueger – 145

2nd low net: Andrew Schaeffer/Hunter Logan – 123

1st Flight

Low gross: Arnold Parnell/James Sawyer – 146

Low net: Scott Hjelt/Greg Campbell – 124

2nd low gross: Mark Mastrianni/Danny Dawson – 158

2nd low net: Desmond McKinnon/Eric Jim – 128

2nd Flight

Low gross: Mike Minhas/Jordan Venditelli – 156

Low net: Kelly Lattimer/Don Olmstead – 119

2nd low gross: Ricardo Alvarez/Norm Ferguson – 165

2nd low net: James Horne/Rod Spillet – 124



