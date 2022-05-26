Prince Rupert Football Club placed 2nd in weekend-long tournament

The Prince Rupert Football Club mens’ soccer team placed second in the 2022 Kispiox May Long Weekend tournament. (Photo supplied)

Three Prince Rupert Mens’ Football Club team members were named all-stars of the May Long Weekend soccer tournament held in Kitwanga from May 20 to 23, putting the team in second place by the end of the competition.

Caleb Perrie and two other team members, Brendan Eshom and Marc Montelone, were named all-stars of the tournament, which saw William Gye named the best mid-fielder. Eric Tubb scored three goals during the match making him Rupert’s leading scorer.

The P.R. men’s soccer team lost to Hazelton during the finals after Prince Rupert came out strong, beating Kispiox 7-0 in their first game on May 21.

On May 22, the local team won their game against Smithers 3-0 but lost to Hazelton after a tied game went to a penalty shootout.

The loss put the team in the losers’ bracket, which meant they had to win an extra game to get to the finals, said Blake Miller, team defender. Miller was watching from the sidelines this weekend due to an injury.

The P.R. team faced Smithers again in a game that tied nil, even with a penalty shoot-out of five players from each team.

Tournament rules dictate to decide on a winner, teams must advance to a sudden death elimination penalty shootout. Prince Rupert’s Launy Lan was the first to score, and then Perrie P.R.’s goaltender made a save advancing the team to the finals.

While up against Hazelton for the second time, the P.R team was defeated again.

Miller said that the team is refocusing and preparing to host their Annual Seafest Soccer Tournament in June.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter