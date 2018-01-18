RTI donates $138,500 for robotics in the school district

Ridley Terminals funds coding and robotic education in Prince Rupert classrooms

Robotics training and coding in the school district continues to advance with a $138,507 donation from Ridley Terminals Inc.

School District 52 will use the funding to purchase classroom sets of robotic devices, provide teacher training and support an annual robotics celebration in the community, stated the press release.

“Schools kits will include Lego Mindstorms robotic kits, Sphero and VEX robots, and Little:Bits kits that allow students to conduct hands-on activities with remote sensors and control systems. These devices provide student teams with immediate feedback on their problem solving solutions and allow them to quickly test new solutions,” the press release said.

“Ridley Terminals is extremely supportive of educational initiatives such as this one. It helps students gain the necessary skills to prepare them for the jobs of the future,” said Marc Dulude, president at Ridley Terminals, in the release.

“Learning to code promotes problem-solving, collaboration, and logical thinking,” said Ken Minette, superintendent for School District 52. “The district thanks Ridley Terminals Inc. for their generous contribution and support of our students.”


