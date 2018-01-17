There were 136 high school graduates in School District 52 last year. Here some of the 2017 Charles Hays Secondary School grads pose in the sun by the waterfront. (Phuong Nguyen photo)

13 per cent increase in Indigenous high school completion

School District 52 saw a steady increase in high school graduates for the 2016/2017 school year

School District 52 saw a 13 per cent jump in Aboriginal high school completion rates last year.

New data from the B.C. education ministry shows that 63 per cent of Aboriginal students in the North Coast school district graduated in the 2016/2017 school year with 69 graduates.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams school celebrates first graduates

For all students in the district there was only a slight three per cent increase in graduates from the year prior with a 70 per cent completion rate. There were 136 graduates in total out of 204 students. The data also shows that special needs students also had a 70 per cent completion rate, with a five per cent increase from the previous year and a 24 per cent increase from the 2014/2015 school year.

In comparison, the average high school completion rate across the province was 84 per cent, a gradual climb of five per cent in the past 10 years.

READ MORE: B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

The school district was not available to comment. More to come.

With files from Tom Fletcher.


(B.C. Ministry of Education photo)

