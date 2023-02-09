Prince Rupert’s visitors centre to become more of an attraction

The Port Interpretive Centre and Visitor’s Centre will receive an interior redesign and facelift to enhance visitor experience. The centre will be closed from Feb. 15 to mid-June. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Visitors to Prince Rupert and residents will soon see an updated and renovated Port Interpretive Centre in Cowbay, the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced on Feb. 8.

The Visitor Information Centre in the Atlin Terminal is undergoing a full facelift and preparing for big changes, a press release states. The revitalization with reimagined interior displays will better reflect the dynamic, diverse and growing trade gateway and communities that it showcases, PRPA stated.

“Much has changed in the 10-plus years since the Port Interpretive Centre first opened. The newly refreshed space will reflect the evolution of our gateway and the innovation and diverse workforce that is driving its future,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA. “We look forward to unveiling the new design and creating a more open, interactive and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike.”

The updated Port Interpretive Centre design will include unique interactive and educational elements, career planning tools, and activities for youth to learn about the bustling harbour and the many types of vessels and cargoes moving through the Prince Rupert Gateway.

Recognizing the Port Interpretive Centre’s role in providing visitor services, PRPA and Tourism Prince Rupert are working together to mitigate the impacts this may have, the media statement reads.

“In particular, this project is expected to overlap with the beginning of the cruise season, and efforts are focused on ensuring cruise visitors have access to information and services in the cruise terminal area.”

The Port Interpretive Centre will be closed from Feb. 15 to mid-June to ensure all the renovations are completed safely and within the estimated installation timeline before the summer visitor volumes increase.

“Travel planning resources will still be available online during this time, and PRPA’s Port Interpretive Centre staff will continue to be available by phone and via email to assist with requests during regular Port Interpretive Centre hours,” PRPA stated.

Ceilidh Marlow, Executive Director, Tourism Prince Rupert said they are happy fresh and modern renovations will enhance the experience of visitor centre guests.

“We will continue to provide top-notch visitor services remotely during the closure and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the new space,” she said.

