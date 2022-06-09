Accessible tourism will benefit Prince Rupert

More than $150,500 has been received by Northern BC Tourism Association (NBCTA) to fund accessibility resources, itineraries and improvement projects for tourism in communities like Prince Rupert, which are ready and eager to welcome back residents and visitors, the organization announced on June 3.

Accessible spaces and tourist attractions are vital to building vibrant communities in Northern B.C., and the investment into the tourism sector in the North will help businesses in the region. Funding will help assess and prioritize options to improve accessibility and inclusion while attracting a more diverse visitor base, NBCTA stated.

“Accessibility is an important focus for us, and we’re thrilled to see more funding being allocated to it in the North,” Ceilidh Marlow, executive director of Tourism Prince Rupert, told The Northern View on June 8.

The money allocation from the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) assists in attracting visitors to the region by facilitating improvements to tourism experiences that are more accessible to people with mobility, sensory, and neuro-diverse disabilities, the media statement read.

“Working to support the development of accessible and inclusive tourism experiences is an important part of developing a desirable destination, and we are thrilled with this opportunity to assist Northern BC tourism businesses in their accessibility efforts,” Clint Fraser, CEO, Northern BC Tourism Association said.

“This funding will not only be applied to projects that enhance the visitor experience but also improve the quality of life for residents in northern B.C.,” he said.

While Northern BC Tourism has not yet released the program details, Marlow said she has been assured that funding will be available to individual communities on an application basis for tourism organizations.

“When this opens up, we will certainly explore how Prince Rupert can benefit,” the executive director said.

The program will include accessibility audit resources, itinerary development, and an accessibility improvement program.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

