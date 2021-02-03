Prince Rupert man in fatal collision identified

Chris Mark 31, Prince Rupert father of two died in a vehicle collision outside of Quesnel

Described as a devoted father, Prince Rupert man Chris Mark was the victim of a fatal vehicle collision on Feb. 2, just outside of Quesnel. (Photo supplied)

A 31-year old Prince Rupert father of two young children, Chris Mark, has been identified as the man who lost his life in a vehicle collision just outside of Quesnel on Feb. 2.

The vehicle Mark was driving was carrying a trailer with a boat, and possibly lost control on some black ice along Hwy. 97. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mark was always willing to help others, Rebecca Sandy his life-partner of 15-years told The Northern View. He was helping a friend bring a motorcycle back from down south. Sandy said for some unknown reason the men ended up with a boat as well.

Mark was travelling alone in the vehicle towing the boat when it fish-tailed and crossed the centre impacting with an oncoming vehicle. His friend was travelling in a second vehicle at the time of the fatality.

Described as a hard worker, Mark was known in the region for his work ethic, Sandy said.

“He was well known for working everywhere and with everything, and recently he had been working as a crane operator and forklift driver,” she said. “He never stopped working.”

Living his whole life in Prince Rupert, the couple first met when Sandy was 12 years old through friends of the family. During their teenage years, they become sweethearts.

Sandy said she holds special memories of her partner engaging with his children to make them laugh. Mark leaves behind a daughter Taylor who is five years old and an eight-month-old son, Kaleb, as well as siblings and his mom, Christine Mark.

“He was caring. He was loving. He was just everything every man should be,” Sandy said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man victim of fatal head-on collision on Highway 97

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.