Prince Rupert man victim of fatal head-on collision on Highway 97

RCMP say two SUVs, one towing a trailer, collided on Highway 97

A Prince Rupert man has died after two SUVs collided on Highway 97 near Kersley, roughly 17 kilometres south of Quesnel.

Police responded to a report of a head-on collision at around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, a Quesnel RCMP news release said.

“A northbound SUV lost control after the trailer it was pulling started to fishtail,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said. “The SUV then crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound SUV.”

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the southbound SUV was taken to Quesnel hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported black-ice on the road in the vicinity of the collision.

The family of the Prince Rupert man confirmed with Black Press he was the victim in the northbound vehicle and for privacy, his name will not be released at this time.

The investigation into this collision is still ongoing,” Weseen said. “Flaggers are on scene and one lane of traffic is open for alternating traffic.

The collision took place just south of the Kersley General Store.

With files from Angie Mindus and K-J Millar

More to come.

