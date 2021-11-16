A member of the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue team places equipment to show off to the public at their official unveiling of the new mobile command centre on Nov. 13. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

A member of the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue team places equipment to show off to the public at their official unveiling of the new mobile command centre on Nov. 13. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue unveil new mobile command centre

Nearly $300,000 allows for quicker and more organized responses

The Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue team officially unveiled its new nearly $300,000 mobile command centre to the public on Nov. 13.

Though it was the first public showing of the new centre, it has already been put to work over the past two weeks in the continued search for the missing Michael Kitchener.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert RCMP ask public to stay off trails in search

“In the past we’ve used a wall tent,” Jordy Bouillet, search and rescue (SAR) manager, told The Northern View. “In the environment we live in, in Prince Rupert, it just wasn’t cutting it.”

“This allows us to respond faster and just be a little more organized,” he said. “We don’t have to meet at the SAR hall anymore, we can just meet on the road.”

The model of the command centre is based off of 20 years of proven use in B.C. and almost all rescue groups, from Prince Rupert to down south, have one, Bouillet said.

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue received an array of grants to make the purchase of the new command centre possible. The Prince Rupert Port Authority, thorough its Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund, provided a $125,300 grant, the B.C. government provided $120,000 through the Community Gaming Grant, DP World gave $20,000 and Community Futures Development provided $12,000.

The new mobile command centre houses SAR management staff who conduct and organize rescue efforts as well as their equipment. It is a specially-designed mobile unit to help SAR teams enhance their emergency response capabilities with its attached cell single booster antenna and other functions.

“That allows us to communicate,” Bouillet said.

The antenna on the vehicle boosts weak cell signals and gives a greater range and strength for hand radios, which SAR uses as their primary source of communication during their rescue efforts, he said.

Having extensive hand radio signal is important because much of the SAR work done around the Prince Rupert area doesn’t even have cell signal to boost. The centre also comes equipped with mobile single repeaters, which cost $17,000 each, that can be set up anywhere in the wilderness to further increase single range, Bouillet said.

Typically the RCMP task SAR, but they can also be tasked by the fire department and BC Ambulance. The Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue also work closely with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, who were also present at the public event.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Fire Rescue receives autism training

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Jordy Bouillet said on Nov. 13 the new mobile command centre is a much-needed upgrade from the previously used wall tents. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Jordy Bouillet said on Nov. 13 the new mobile command centre is a much-needed upgrade from the previously used wall tents. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Previous story
Rupert rocks thank you notes to health care workers
Next story
Canadian Blood Services to soon recommend end to ban on gay men donating blood

Just Posted

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site

Crystal Lorette, auction organizer, said the community needs the money raised through the auction to fund community projects. (File photo)
Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s first online annual begins to close

Members of the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue team show off some of the equipment stored in the new mobile command centre on Nov. 13. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue unveil new mobile command centre

The Rampage and Stampeders tussle for the puck in Williams Lake on Nov. 13. (Photo: Monica Lamb-Yorski)
Prince Rupert Rampage win big and get humbled on doubleheader road trip