Kitchener was last seen on Oct. 22, running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, the RCMP requested the public for more information. (Photo: Supplied)

Kitchener was last seen on Oct. 22, running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, the RCMP requested the public for more information. (Photo: Supplied)

Trails closed – Prince Rupert RCMP ask public to stay away

BC Search and Rescue Association sending trained volunteers for organized search

The public is requested to stay away from all recreation trails around Prince Rupert over the weekend of Oct. 30 to 31 to allow for an unhindered missing person search by the BC Search and Rescue Association.

Prince Rupert RCMP is asking people not to interfere with the search organized for Michael Kitchener and to avoid Butze Rapids and Tall Trees.

“Trails affected by the search will be closed to the public without advance notice,” Const. Gabriel Gravel said, on Oct. 29.

“Organized community searches are discouraged as they may hinder the work of BCSARA and can put other community members at risk,” the officer said.

A large number of trained BCSARA volunteers from all over the province will be part of the professional search for Kitchener.

Kitchener was last seen on Oct. 22, running along Highway 16, near the SPCA turn-off at 6:30 p.m. He was wearing black shoes, grey sweat pants and was shirtless. He is 5’10 and weighs 178 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kitchener is asked to contact the local police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another 584 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, nine more deaths
Next story
Extradition ordered in alleged Okanagan-Shuswap cannabis smuggling via hollow logs

Just Posted

RCMP is requesting the public to stay away from area trails from Oct. 30 to 31 so an organized, professional search for Michael Kitchener can remain unhindered. (Photo: Supplied)
Trails closed – Prince Rupert RCMP ask public to stay away

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator at the company’s worksite near Houston on Oct 27. (Facebook video screenshot)
2 more arrests at Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite near Houston

In a Facebook(Meta) video uploaded by Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross, he warns the NDP Government to not play politics with First Nation issues. (Ellis Ross/Facebook)
Skeena MLA calls for protection of CGL workers, slams ‘arrogant’ NDP government

An axe and hammer attack on Oct. 24, left three people with serious injuries and a Prince Rupert man with multiple charges (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Axe and hammer attack injures three