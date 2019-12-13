Prince Rupert Fire Rescue responds to gas leak on Third Ave.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at Sukoshi Kitchen on Third Ave. on Thursday evening.

Everyone was safely evacuated and the gas turned off to the building.

Firefighters ventilated the business and the source of the gas leak was found.

“We want to remind everyone to ensure they have carbon monoxide detectors if you have fuel burning appliances inside your business or home,” Chad Cooper, deputy fire chief, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, stated.

The incident did not affect Sukoshi Kitchen’s business hours and were open as usual on Friday.

