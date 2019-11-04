New fire chief in Prince Rupert

Charlie Nundal takes the reigns as fire chief for the day

Charlie Nundal from Annunciation School was made fire chief for the day of the Prince Rupert Fire Department. He was picked up from school to start his shift by his colleagues, firefighter Troy Leighton, firefighter Ryan Fuzi and fire captain Remo Pomponio. (PRFD photo)

The Prince Rupert Fire Department made some managerial changes on Monday, installing a new fire chief to oversee the city’s fire and rescue affairs.

Charlie Nundal from Annunciation School was made fire chief for the day, after winning the honour in a contest held during Fire Prevention Week in October. There was plenty for the new chief to do; following a pickup from his school in the fire engine, Nundal headed to the fire station where he took a tour and conducted a workplace inspection.

Nundal made sure everything was functioning smoothly in the fire truck. (PRFD photo)

A thumbs up from the new man in charge. (PRFD photo)

After making sure everything was in order at headquarters, Nundal and his fellow firefighters went to Safeway for a celebration cake before heading to McDonald’s for lunch.

Dave Mckenzie will resume his regular duties as fire chief tomorrow.

Nundal and firefighters headed to Safeway to decorate a cake as part of their day’s work. (PRFD photo)

Finally it was time for a stop at McDonald’s for lunch, and to debrief on all the important work the team had completed during the day. (PRFD photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist