New fire chief in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Fire Department made some managerial changes on Monday, installing a new fire chief to oversee the city’s fire and rescue affairs.
Charlie Nundal from Annunciation School was made fire chief for the day, after winning the honour in a contest held during Fire Prevention Week in October. There was plenty for the new chief to do; following a pickup from his school in the fire engine, Nundal headed to the fire station where he took a tour and conducted a workplace inspection.
|Nundal made sure everything was functioning smoothly in the fire truck. (PRFD photo)
|A thumbs up from the new man in charge. (PRFD photo)
After making sure everything was in order at headquarters, Nundal and his fellow firefighters went to Safeway for a celebration cake before heading to McDonald’s for lunch.
Dave Mckenzie will resume his regular duties as fire chief tomorrow.
|Nundal and firefighters headed to Safeway to decorate a cake as part of their day’s work. (PRFD photo)
|Finally it was time for a stop at McDonald’s for lunch, and to debrief on all the important work the team had completed during the day. (PRFD photo)
