Prince Rupert All Candidates Forum is Sept. 26 at the Lester Centre for the Arts

Prince Rupert voters will get to hear from the city’s mayoral and council candidates during the All Candidates Forum on Sept. 26, hosted by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce.

Carolina DeRyk, the host of CBC’s Daybreak North will be moderating the event, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Lester Centre of the Arts. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Alternatively, residents can watch the debate online through YouTube or Facebook live.

KJ Millar, editor and journalist at The Northern View, and Nikki Morse, from the BC Northern Real Estate Board, will be asking the questions. Morse will be presenting questions around housing whereas Millar will be asking about taxes, governmental processes and more.

The public is encouraged to submit their questions as well. There will be pens and paper in the lobby to write them down.

Candidates will have one minute to make an impression on the audience during opening statements and an additional minute for a closing statements near the end of the two-hour program.

Four citizens are vying for the position of mayor. They are Stephen Fitzpatrick, Jason Hoang, Herb Pond and Chrystopher Thompson.

Eight others have put their name in the ring for one of six councillor positions: Nick Adey, Andy Chugh, Barry Cunningham, Teri Forster, Sheila Gordon-Payne, Wade Niesh, Gurvinder Randhawa and Reid Skelton-Morven.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter