The public is invited to an all-candidates forum to pose questions and listen to municipal electoral candidates on Oct. 4. (Image: Black Press Media)

All-Candidates forum planned for Prince Rupert municipal election candidates

North Coast Labour Council will host event on Oct. 4

City residents will have the opportunity to hear and address municipal electoral hopefuls in an All-Candidates Forum hosted by the North Coast Labour Council (NCLC) on Oct. 4.

All declared candidates for the mayoral and city council positions are invited by the NCLC to speak at the meeting held in the Charles Hays Secondary Multipurpose room at 7 p.m and the public is encouraged to submit written questions to be presented by a moderator.

“Workers and residents in Prince Rupert have a lot at stake in the upcoming municipal election,” Terri-Lynne Huddlestone, president of NCLC said.

Equal time will be provided for each declared candidate. Speaking order will be based on a random draw held at the start of the forum. Declared candidates must RSVP by 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

“We will soon be electing our representatives to guide the city for the next four years. That’s why everyone’s participation is welcome and encouraged. Come out to hear directly from candidates about out city’s future”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be provided during the intermission.

Information for declared candidates is posted at https://NorthCoastLabour.ca.

