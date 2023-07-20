Police seek suspect in July 15 assault

‘The two victims stood up for others who were being verbally abused’: Const. Brody Hemrich

Suspect in assault at The Hub Bar on Sixth Street wanted by police. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault case.

In a release this afternoon (July 20) police say they responded to a call about a fight on July 15 outside The Hub Bar on Sixth Street.

Two victims, a man and a woman, identified one suspect, but the other, who was the one who assaulted the woman could not be located.

Police do have a picture of the suspect, however, in which he is wearing a black cap, a long chain and a Sad Girls t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

“The two victims stood up for others who were being verbally abused, they tried doing the right thing,” said Const. Brody Himreach, a spokesperson for the local detachment.

MORE NEWS: City issues 72-hour boil water notice


Suspect in assault at The Hub Bar on Sixth Street wanted by police. (Submitted photo)
Police seek suspect in July 15 assault

