City issues 72-hour boil water notice

At the direction of Northern Health, the City of Prince Rupert has issued a Boil Water Notice due to construction on the water supply main entering the reservoir.

Residents are advised to boil drinking water for two to three minutes at a rolling boil until further notice.

“This is required in order to isolate our major water supply main in the Crestview area,” the notice stated.

The notice will remain in effect while sufficient rerouting of the water supply is conducted and testing is completed to ensure chlorine residuals are in compliance with Northern Health guidelines, it said.

The City expects that won’t last more than 72 hours, the release added.

“We apologize to the community for the inconvenience, and appreciate your patience.”

Water should be boiled and stored in a food-grade container for consumption, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking, washing vegetables for consumption raw, and making ice.

Use of water for bathing and washing clothes is considered safe without boiling.

Public facilities are also required to post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off).

As opportunities arise, employees of these facilities must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.

