The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

City issues 72-hour boil water notice

Notice necessitated by impact of Crestview construction on water supply

At the direction of Northern Health, the City of Prince Rupert has issued a Boil Water Notice due to construction on the water supply main entering the reservoir.

Residents are advised to boil drinking water for two to three minutes at a rolling boil until further notice.

“This is required in order to isolate our major water supply main in the Crestview area,” the notice stated.

The notice will remain in effect while sufficient rerouting of the water supply is conducted and testing is completed to ensure chlorine residuals are in compliance with Northern Health guidelines, it said.

The City expects that won’t last more than 72 hours, the release added.

“We apologize to the community for the inconvenience, and appreciate your patience.”

Water should be boiled and stored in a food-grade container for consumption, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking, washing vegetables for consumption raw, and making ice.

Use of water for bathing and washing clothes is considered safe without boiling.

Public facilities are also required to post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off).

As opportunities arise, employees of these facilities must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.

OTHER NEWS: Amber Alert issued for two Surrey children last seen in Kelowna


thom.barker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels
Next story
RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

Just Posted

Suspect in assault at The Hub Bar on Sixth Street wanted by police. (Submitted photo)
Police seek suspect in July 15 assault

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
City issues 72-hour boil water notice

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.