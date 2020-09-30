Pineridge students learn about Orange Shirt Day

Ms. Gee’s grade one class at Pineridge Elementary School in Prince Rupert were proud to wear their orange shirts on Sept. 30 after learning about the importance of Orange Shirt Day. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Darian Robinson a grade one student in Ms. Gee’s class at Pineridge Elementary School shows his support for Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Debra Fabbi principal and Bev Boyle secretary at Pineridge Elementary School in Prince Rupert show their support of ‘Every Child Matters” by wearing locally designed shirts for Orange Shirt Day. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Grade one pupils on Sept. 30 in Ms. Gee’s class at Pineridge Elementary learned about the origins of Orange Shirt Day through class-work exercises, reading and community walks. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Students at Pineridge Elementary School learned about the origins of Orange Shirt Day, held on Sept. 30 each year, which is to educate and promote awareness of the residential school system and it’s impact on First Nations communities in Canada.

Pineridge School Principal Debra Fabbi said students in all grades learned the story of Phyllis Jack Webstad and the experience she had as a six-year old girl on her first day at a residential school.

Students of all levels learned about some the dark days in Canadian history buy taking part in classroom exercises, reading books, decorating windows with the official tag line “Every Child Matters”, as well as participating in reconciliation walks around the community.

Fabbi said this year events at the school for Orange Shirt Day were low key due to COVID-19 restrictions. In past years there have been school assemblies, speaking guests, videos, music and more interaction to signify the day.

READ MORE: WATCH: Orange Shirt Day in Prince Rupert

Students at the school were encouraged to wear an orange shirt. Some of the shirts worn by students and staff were designed by a local SD 52 student.

The orange Shirt Day movement originated in 2013 after Webstad shared her story of being stripped of her orange shirt, a gift from her grandmother, on her first day at St. Joseph Mission Residential School and how her time there affected her sense of cultural identity when the school system tried to assimilate indigenous students by erasing their First Nations identity.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day returns to Prince Rupert Sept. 28

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on