Student drummers under the direction of Marlene Clifton played culturally significant songs at Orange Shirt Day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Orange Shirt Day march in Prince Rupert drew hundreds of students from across the city on Monday to mark the annual day recognizing the impact the residential school system had on Indigenous communities in Canada.

Read the full story and see photos from Orange Shirt Day here: Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

READ MORE: The heartbeat of Prince Rupert’s school district: Marlene Clifton

Alex Kurial | Journalist