Pineridge parade

Pineridge Elementary School teachers and staff paraded in the school parking lot on May 14 to wave and say hello to students who came to visit at a safe social distancing or drive by. Seen here missing students are Lorraine Green and Morgan Sundin. (Photo: K-J Millar) Pineridge Elementary School teachers and staff paraded in the school parking lot on May 14 to wave and say hello to students who came to visit at a safe social distancing or drive by. Seen here waving to students are Debra Fabbi school principal and Mackenzie Guadagni, vice principal. (Photo: K-J Millar) Debbi Carter, staff at Pineridge Elementary is proudly showing off a super great certificate made by RJ Demers on May 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Students and teachers of Pineridge Elementary School all had fun saying hello to each other at a teacher parade on May 14 after weeks of out of classroom learning due to COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Students and teachers of Pineridge Elementary School all had fun saying hello to each other at a teacher parade on May 14 after weeks of out of classroom learning due to COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Darian Robinson 6, James Gordon 6, Sequoia Robinson 4, and Sashona Dixon 7 all had fun at the Pineridge Fun in the Sun parade day on May 14. The day was set with proper social distancing so teachers and staff could say hello to students and families. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Arnold and Teresa Weismiller, staff at Pineridge Elementary wave hello to students and families at the Fun in the Sun day on May 14. Students and families were invited to stop by at safe social distance to share greetings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Lucy De Araju, staff member at Pineridge Elementary on May 14 waves a banner at students and families to say hello after a weeks out of the classroom due to COVID-19. The Fun in the Sun day was completed with safe social distancing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Sequoia Robinson 4, bubbles with excitement at the Fun In The Sun Day held at Pineridge Elementary on May 14. Teachers and staff made a welcome parade so they could say hello to students and families as they drove by. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It was definitely “Fun in the Sun” at Pineridge Elementary School on May 14, when teachers and staff stood on parade, waving at students and their families, as they visited at a safe social distance to say hello after weeks of being out of the classrooms due to COVID-19.

Debra Fabbi, principal said staff organized the themed day because they wanted to do something fun for the students and families to give them a chance to pop by to say hello.

“We wanted to connect with the families. We miss them a lot. I know they are missing us to. The teachers really want to see their kids too and let them know we are still thinking about them.”

More than 23 staff made up of counselors, resource staff, support staff and teachers participated by blowing bubbles, moving to music, strutting streamers and parading with posters over the lunch hour. Many happy children and families arrived on foot or drove by to send warm greetings on the especially sunny day.

Some students went the extra mile to send love. One student made a jumbo certificate to award to his teacher in recognition of her awesomeness.

“I think they all are pretty happy. There’s lots of smiling faces coming through. The families and kids are pretty excited to be here. Some of them have made signs or gave flowers to their teacher, so that was kind of nice,” Fabbi said.

READ MORE: Parade of welcome and love in Prince Rupert

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on