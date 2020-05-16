Pineridge parade

It was definitely “Fun in the Sun” at Pineridge Elementary School on May 14, when teachers and staff stood on parade, waving at students and their families, as they visited at a safe social distance to say hello after weeks of being out of the classrooms due to COVID-19.
Debra Fabbi, principal said staff organized the themed day because they wanted to do something fun for the students and families to give them a chance to pop by to say hello.
“We wanted to connect with the families. We miss them a lot. I know they are missing us to. The teachers really want to see their kids too and let them know we are still thinking about them.”
More than 23 staff made up of counselors, resource staff, support staff and teachers participated by blowing bubbles, moving to music, strutting streamers and parading with posters over the lunch hour. Many happy children and families arrived on foot or drove by to send warm greetings on the especially sunny day.
Some students went the extra mile to send love. One student made a jumbo certificate to award to his teacher in recognition of her awesomeness.
“I think they all are pretty happy. There’s lots of smiling faces coming through. The families and kids are pretty excited to be here. Some of them have made signs or gave flowers to their teacher, so that was kind of nice,” Fabbi said.
K-J Millar | Journalist
