Parade of welcome and love in Prince Rupert

It was a big surprise to new parents, Eliza and Dalyn Lybbert, who have been in self isolation since their first baby was born on March 20, to see a parade of their friends drive by their apartment in Prince Rupert with banners welcoming baby Grayson James into the world. (K-J Millar/The Northern View) New parents Eliza and Dalyn Lybbert show off their new born son, Grayson on March 30, to a drive by parade of passing friends below their apartment balcony. The family can not have visitors due to the social distancing and self isolation rules of COVID-19. Grayson was born March 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Ana Vera and Michael Vera drive by their friends apartment on March 30 with banners in a parade of more than 25 people to welcome baby, Grayson Lybbert into the world. New parents Dalyn Lybbert and his wife Eliza Lybbert have been in isolation since the birth of their first baby on March 20. (K-J Millar/The Northern View) Julie Slocombe and her children Kaylie Slocombe and Carter Slocombe, on March 30 are excited to share some love in welcoming Baby Grayson Lybbert into the world. Parents, Eliza Lybbert and Dalyn Lybbert have been social distancing and in isolation, unable to accept any visitors since the birth of their son on March 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Lots of love was shown by friends, Micheal Koerber and Audrey Koerber, as they participate in the drive by parade of love to congratulate new first-time parents Dalyn Lybbert and Eliza Lybbert on the birth of their newborn son Grayson James Lybbert. Baby was born on March 20, with the new family having to be in isolation since and not allowed to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View) Krista Scott-Gordon waves a congratulations banner on her car as she drives past friends, Dalyn and Eliza Lybbert who can not have visitors, due to distancing and isolation rules, after the birth of their first born Grayson James Lybbert on March 20. Scott-Gordon was part of more than 25 people who took part in the welcoming parade past the new families apartment balcony on March 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Eliza Lybbert and her husband Dalyn Lybbert welcomed their first baby on March 20. Parents and baby Grayson James Lybbert were surprised by more than 25 friends in a drive by parade waving banners to send the family love. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing and self isolation the family can not receive visitors that usually attend after a birth. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A heartwarming parade and the waving banners of more than 25 friends welcomed a new baby into the world out side the Prince Rupert apartment of new parents, Eliza and Dalyn Lybbert on March 30. Friends and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, participated in the drive by procession to honour the birth of the Lybbert’s first child, Grayson James Lybbert and to offer some good cheer to the new family who have been unable to accept visitors due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

First time mom, Eliza Lybbert has been social distancing and self isolating since the birth on March 20. The Lybberts moved to Prince Rupert from Alberta just over a year ago and have no family in the area to offer much needed support or visits.

As with any first time mom some days can be tough, but during the COVID-19 pandemic adjusting to your first baby can be extra challenging, especially when you are alone, Julie Slocombe, friend of the family said.

“Usually many church members would be offering to assist and would be hands on with help, but during the health crisis we need to respect the social distancing rules,” Slocombe said.

The new family came out onto their fourth floor balcony to show off baby Grayson and wave to well wishers who cheered as they drove by.

“We were totally surprised by the drive by parade. The signs and love were just overwhelmingly warm and amazing,” Eliza Lybbert, new mom, said.

“We’ve been home since the birth. We’ve been very lucky for such great friends and neighbours being able to go and help with groceries and things, ” Lybbert said,”We’ve been well taken care off. People call each day and check up on us, making the transition really smooth for us.”

“People here have opened their arms and accepted us as family since we moved to Prince Rupert. We feel so welcomed here,” Dalyn Lybbert, new dad said.

“We wanted the family to know that we love and support them. This is an extraordinary thing in an extraordinary time,” Slocombe said. “It just really brings home that social distancing is creating social connections.”

