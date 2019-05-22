(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Pembina plans $20M dock repairs on Watson Island

The project intends to make improvements to the wharf and trestle

The City of Prince Rupert has approved a building permit for Pembina Pipeline for the purposes of “rehabilitation and repairs to an existing wharf and trestle.”

The project is valued at $20 million. The new site is part of Pembina’s much larger plan to build a propane export terminal on Watson Island.

“This work is being conducted to upgrade the existing wharf and on Watson Island to enable the loading of propane when Pembina’s small-scale propane facility becomes operational,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager at city hall.

READ MORE: Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Pembina’s site on the island will be used as a storage and transportation facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The original projected costs for the entire project was estimated at $250 million however, unforeseen renovations, such as the dock, has increased that amount to $270 million.

“Dock upgrades are a part of the Pembina project and make up a component of their site improvements,” said Stewart.

READ MORE: Pembina approves next phase in its pipeline expansion


