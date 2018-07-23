(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility can start as of June 23

Watson Island is officially open for business once again.

As of July 23, Pembina can begin construction on the above-ground facilities for their propane terminal on the island.

“We can now look forward to seeing the site come to life with business — which will generate both tax and lease revenues to support City services and infrastructure improvements,” Prince Rupert mayor Lee Brain said in a press release.

The project is expected to pump more than $75 million into Prince Rupert via revenue, lease payments and property taxes.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert mayor outlines visions, challenges in Hays 2.0 presentation

Jaret Sprott, Pembina’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities, said approximately $250 million has been invested in the project, and Pembina will employ between 150 to 200 people during the construction phase. Twenty to thirty permanent, full-time employees are expected to be hired as well.

The City of Prince Rupert was also recently awarded the Excellence in Economic Development by the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) for its work in returning the Watson Island site to an economic source for the community.

After the pulp mill was closed in 2001, Watson Island sat unused for years and became a financial drain on the city. Once decommissioned, Pembina announced its intent to create a propane export facility on the site in December 2017.

“We’re turning a page on Watson Island,” Prince Rupert City Manager Robert Long said. “It’s time to write the next chapter for this site, and for our community.”

READ MORE: Third propane project for North Coast B.C.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility can start as of June 23

Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

North West softball team wins gold at BC Summer Games

Two Prince Rupert players were on the Zone 7 boys U-16 team that went 5-0 in the tournament

Longtime vice-principal Kevin Leach resigns from Charles Hays Secondary

Aja Lihou takes on new role as vice-principal at the high school in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Most Read