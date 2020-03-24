Bunkowski boredom busters

Meet the Bunkowski’s of Prince Rupert and see how they creatively collaborate with boredom busters through-out their self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo supplied) St. Patricks day saw the lucky green for the Bunkowski family’s of Prince Rupert, first day in self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic after their trip to Disney land was cut short. Front to back is Rory (9), Avery (8) and parents, Andrew Bunkowski and Maria Bunkowski. (Photo supplied) Second day of self isolation during coronavirus the Bunkowski family of Prince Rupert is seen here with fuzzy friends and fans. (Photo supplied) Hamming it up for glamming it up is the Bunkowski family of Prince Rupert day three of self isolation during the coronavirus. (Photo supplied) Bukowski family in proper Canadian style during self isolation March 21, in Prince Rupert (Photo supplied) Hello from the other side of quarantine from the Bunkowski family on day five of self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 21. (Front to back, Rory Bunkowski (9), Andrew Bunkowski, Avery Bunkowski (8), Maria Bunkowski (Photo supplied) Things are getting real with the Bunkowski family in self isolation on day seven in Prince Rupert on March 23. Andrew Bunkowski is a model dad helping to find creative and fun ways to keep youngsters Avery and Rory occupied, while mom Marie has a restful snack. (Photo supplied) It’s a jurassic task to be in self isolation. The Bunkowski family take a bite out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic in Prince Rupert on March 22. (Photo supplied)

Finding creative ways to move the monotony can be difficult when families are in self-isolation. Let’s lighten the load for everyone and share how you and your family are busting the boredom.

The Bunkowski family of Prince Rupert got creative when their vacation to Disney Land in California was cut short at the beginning of March break.

Mom, Maria Bunkowski said the only socially responsible thing to do was to return home once she received several text messages about travel bans. She is impressed with how her children’s creativity has emerged during the isolation period. Each photo can take up to an hour to set up and creates projects for the family to work on during the day.

