Northwest Community College officially changes its name to Coast Mountain College. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

NWCC officially becomes Coast Mountain College

Northwest Community College’s new name has been two and a half years in the making

After two and a half years, B.C.’s Northwest Community College has a new name: Coast Mountain College.

The name is inspired by the unique coastal and mountainous terrain surrounding the 34 communities the college is located in, and is intended to link that geography with the culture and people who live there.

READ MORE: NWCC decided on new name

“We are thrilled to have a new, unique name that reflects our goal of becoming the college of choice for experiential place-based learning,” Ken Burt, president and CEO of Coast Mountain College, said in a press release.

The release continues that while it will be called by a new name, the college’s programs will continue to focus on field schools, trades and business programs. Adult basic information will continue to be free.

READ MORE: School District 52 Brief: Board disapproves NWCC proposed name change


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
