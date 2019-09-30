New Metlakatla council sworn in at ceremony

Harold Leighton won re-election as chief councillor with 157 votes to 133 over Randall Cobb. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Alvin Leask just managed to hold his seat with 128 on-reserve votes, edging out Sharon Morven who had 124. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
James Nelson returns to the council after having been away, having received 140 on-reserve votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Robert Nelson topped the vote count with 167 on-reserve votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Darci Archer worked her way onto the council with an upset victory, collecting 116 votes in the off-reserve race. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Miranda Leighton is another newcomer to the council, grabbing the most off-reserve votes with 127. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Alrita Leask was the only off-reserve councillor to hold her seat by collecting 124 votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)

The new Metlakatla council was sworn in this morning, consisting of the chief councillor and six council members.

Each member gave a brief speech to the gathered crowd, who were dressed to recognize Orange Shirt Day.

The Metlakatla elections were held at the end of August, and saw Harold Leighton re-elected as chief councillor. Robert Nelson, Alvin Leask and Alrita Leask retained their seats from the previous council, while James Nelson, Darci Archer and Miranda Leighton are new members for this session.

Dozens of people showed up to witness the ceremony, donning the colours of Orange Shirt Day to recognize the effects the residential school system has had on Indigenous people in Canada. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)

READ MORE: Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert strengthen their commitment to Coast Tsimshian nations

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison
Next story
Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Just Posted

WATCH: Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union rally outside MLA Rice’s Office

The union is asking for a fair deal

New Metlakatla council sworn in at ceremony

Chief councillor Leighton re-elected, while three new councillors join a trio of incumbents

Prince Rupert and Port Edward must say goodbye to their 24/7 recycling station

Residents will now have to recycle during operating hours only

Northwest athletes have big haul at 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

Prince Rupert’s Ann Marie Vandermeer tops the podium five different times in swimming

STORY, PHOTOS & VIDEO: Harley Riders haul in donations during annual Toy Run

Bikers from around the Northwest converged on Prince Rupert in support of the Salvation Army

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Hundreds of students walked to PRMS to participate in event recognizing residential school impacts

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Most Read