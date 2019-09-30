New Metlakatla council sworn in at ceremony

The new Metlakatla council was sworn in this morning, consisting of the chief councillor and six council members.
Each member gave a brief speech to the gathered crowd, who were dressed to recognize Orange Shirt Day.
The Metlakatla elections were held at the end of August, and saw Harold Leighton re-elected as chief councillor. Robert Nelson, Alvin Leask and Alrita Leask retained their seats from the previous council, while James Nelson, Darci Archer and Miranda Leighton are new members for this session.
|Dozens of people showed up to witness the ceremony, donning the colours of Orange Shirt Day to recognize the effects the residential school system has had on Indigenous people in Canada. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Alex Kurial | Journalist
