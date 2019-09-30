New Metlakatla council sworn in at ceremony

Harold Leighton won re-election as chief councillor with 157 votes to 133 over Randall Cobb. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) Alvin Leask just managed to hold his seat with 128 on-reserve votes, edging out Sharon Morven who had 124. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) James Nelson returns to the council after having been away, having received 140 on-reserve votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) Robert Nelson topped the vote count with 167 on-reserve votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) Darci Archer worked her way onto the council with an upset victory, collecting 116 votes in the off-reserve race. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) Miranda Leighton is another newcomer to the council, grabbing the most off-reserve votes with 127. (Metlakatla First Nation photo) Alrita Leask was the only off-reserve councillor to hold her seat by collecting 124 votes. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)

The new Metlakatla council was sworn in this morning, consisting of the chief councillor and six council members.

Each member gave a brief speech to the gathered crowd, who were dressed to recognize Orange Shirt Day.

The Metlakatla elections were held at the end of August, and saw Harold Leighton re-elected as chief councillor. Robert Nelson, Alvin Leask and Alrita Leask retained their seats from the previous council, while James Nelson, Darci Archer and Miranda Leighton are new members for this session.

Dozens of people showed up to witness the ceremony, donning the colours of Orange Shirt Day to recognize the effects the residential school system has had on Indigenous people in Canada. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist