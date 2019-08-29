Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

Harold Leighton will once again be serving as Metlakatla’s chief councillor after narrowly defeating challenger Randall Cobb in the Aug. 28 election.

Cobb, who challenged Leighton for the position he has held for more than 30 years, lost the vote 133 – 157, with four spoiled ballots.

Council is made up of six seats, three of which are available for on-reserve councillors, meaning they reside in the community of Metlakatla, and three for in-territory councillors, those living in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward area within the traditional territory.

READ MORE: After 30 years Metlakatla Development Corporation releases economic impact report

READ MORE: Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to receive 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

All six incumbent councillors ran for re-election.

For on-reserve councillors, Robert Nelson (167 votes) and Alvin Leask (128) managed to hold their seats. Incumbent councillor Sharon Morven lost with 124 votes. Replacing Morven is former councillor James Nelson who received 140 votes. A total of 10 votes were spoiled.

Off-reserve council had two new candidates running, Darci R. Nelson and Miranda Leighton, both of whom beat incumbent councillors Cynthia Smith and Karen Jeffrey as well as a former councillor, Wayne Haldane. Alrita Leask was the only returning councillor who managed to hold her seat with 124 votes. Miranda Leighton received the most votes with 127 and Nelson received 116. Five votes were spoiled.

READ MORE: Briefs: Metlakatla senior housing taking applications, electric charging station available in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Metlakatla receives funding for trail

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist