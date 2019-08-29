Chief Councillor Harold Leighton has served as Metlakatla’s chief for more than thirty years. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

The Chief and Council elections were held on Aug. 28.

Harold Leighton will once again be serving as Metlakatla’s chief councillor after narrowly defeating challenger Randall Cobb in the Aug. 28 election.

Cobb, who challenged Leighton for the position he has held for more than 30 years, lost the vote 133 – 157, with four spoiled ballots.

Council is made up of six seats, three of which are available for on-reserve councillors, meaning they reside in the community of Metlakatla, and three for in-territory councillors, those living in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward area within the traditional territory.

READ MORE: After 30 years Metlakatla Development Corporation releases economic impact report

READ MORE: Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to receive 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

All six incumbent councillors ran for re-election.

For on-reserve councillors, Robert Nelson (167 votes) and Alvin Leask (128) managed to hold their seats. Incumbent councillor Sharon Morven lost with 124 votes. Replacing Morven is former councillor James Nelson who received 140 votes. A total of 10 votes were spoiled.

Off-reserve council had two new candidates running, Darci R. Nelson and Miranda Leighton, both of whom beat incumbent councillors Cynthia Smith and Karen Jeffrey as well as a former councillor, Wayne Haldane. Alrita Leask was the only returning councillor who managed to hold her seat with 124 votes. Miranda Leighton received the most votes with 127 and Nelson received 116. Five votes were spoiled.

READ MORE: Briefs: Metlakatla senior housing taking applications, electric charging station available in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Metlakatla receives funding for trail

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tahltan, province sign ‘milestone’ land-use plan for Sacred Headwaters
Next story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Just Posted

COCULLO: Mental illness is not the new normal

With back to school, its time to deal with mental health again. Believe kids who are struggling

Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

The Chief and Council elections were held on Aug. 28.

Automation will kill marine terminal jobs in Prince Rupert, says ILWU report

The ILWU says automation likely to eliminate 66 per cent of high-income jobs

UPDATE: Two semi trucks collide on Hwy 16 east of Terrace

Blown tire pushes logging truck across lane, sideswiping oncoming semi

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: North Pacific Cannery celebrates special milestone

Festivities featured food and tours of the site

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Most Read