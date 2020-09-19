The City of Prince Rupert continues it’s month-long water quality advisory on Sept. 18 and recommends those with weakened immune systems to boil water prior to use. (File photo)

Month-long water quality advisory still in effect for Rupert residents

The City of Prince Rupert recommends those with weakened immune systems boil water prior to use

A water quality advisory (WQA) for Prince Rupert is still ongoing, the City advised residents in a Sept. 18 statement.

“Please be advised that the City’s Water Quality Advisory remains in effect over the weekend and until further notice, due to continued turbidity levels that are slightly higher than acceptable limits,” the City of Prince Rupert notice said.

The initial WQA was issued on Aug. 18, a month ago, during the wettest August since preciptation data was first recorded in 1909.

City staff have conducted a fly-over of the watershed and identified a few small landslides that have contributed to elevated turbidity persisting longer than expected. The city issued statement said although turbidity has overall slowly been decreasing since the advisory was put into effect, it is still not at low enough levels where the advisory can be removed by Northern Health’s drinking water officer.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

City Communications Manager Veronika Stewart said, sampling is completed twice a day and takes roughly half a day to obtain results. Testing is done locally by Northern Labs.

“Unfortunately the Water Quality Advisory is continuing, and although the situation overall is improving, turbidity is still a bit too high to remove it,” Stewart said.

“A WQA is a step down from a full scale Boil Notice for the entire community,” Stewart said. “It’s the lowest form of water advisory where boiling is recommended for infants, pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immunity.”

The precautionary measure is issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’. A WQA indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice, the City notice said.

“As soon as we are able to remove the advisory, an update will be provided via the City’s official channels, including our emergency alert system.”

The City advises as a precaution that all water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth, should be boiled for one minute, then cooled and placed in a food grade storage container.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert announces $22M for water treatment project

“Owners of public facilities are requested to post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off,” the City said. “As opportunities arise they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory.”

There is currently no evidence of increased risk to water users, and additional testing is being conducted to continually monitor water quality and adjust recommendations accordingly. This advisory remains in effect until another public notice, amendment or rescindment is directed by the Drinking Water Officer at Northern Health Authority.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heart of the City – Jason Scherr

Just Posted

Month-long water quality advisory still in effect for Rupert residents

The City of Prince Rupert recommends those with weakened immune systems boil water prior to use

Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA seeks re-election

Northwest politicians announce intent on elections

Heart of the City – Jason Scherr

Try and Try again - Prince Rupert Seamen Rugby Club

No COVID-19 public exposures in the North Health Region at this time

Northern Health Authority issued a statement on Sept. 17

Tax penalties of 10 per cent to be applied by City if not paid on time

Prince Rupert Property taxes for certain non-residential properties are due by Sept. 30

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read