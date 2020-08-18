Water quality advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

A boil water advisory for residents with weakened immune systems has been issued by Northern Health, the City of Prince said, in a press release on Aug. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

A boil water advisory has been issued in the City of Prince Rupert on Aug. 17 as a precautionary measure.

“Northern Health recommends that children, pregnant women, the elderly and persons with weakened immune systems drink boiled water at this time,” the City said in a press release.

“Please note that due to high turbidity levels detected in the drinking water supply relating to the ongoing heavy rain event, a Water Quality Advisory has been issued for City of Prince Rupert water users,” the City said in a press release.

The City has advised for a precaution to sensitive users, that water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth should be boiled for 1 minute, then cooled and placed in a food grade storage container.

READ MORE: Torrential rain caused dangerous road conditions near Prince Rupert

“Owners of public facilities are requested to post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off,” the City said. “As opportunities arise they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory.”

“Water Quality Advisory is a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’. A Water Quality Advisory indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice. It is the lowest level notification, and is issued as a precautionary measure (particularly to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming).”

“There is currently no evidence of increased risk to water users, and additional testing is being conducted to continually monitor water quality and adjust recommendations accordingly,” the City said.

“This advisory remains in effect until another public notice, amendment or rescindment is directed by the Drinking Water Officer at Northern Health Authority.”

READ MORE: LETTER: Without prejudice, on the boil water notice

K-J Millar | Journalist
