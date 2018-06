Road restrictions remain as City of Prince Rupert crews continue to work on Highway 16

McBride’s traffic restrictions will be in place for the next four to six weeks, starting Monday, June 11.

City construction crews are working to replace the water main and then repave the road between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue along McBride Street.

Work first began when a water main break was discovered on May 29. Initially, the repair was only expected to take the weekend, but that deadline has been extended.

READ MORE: Water main break on McBride may require full replacement



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter