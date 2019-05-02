Marine weather warning for Haida Gwaii area

Bowie and West Coast Vancouver Island North set for gale force winds and waves building to 3 metres

Regions of Northwest B.C have received a colder bout of weather in the last week of April and Environment Canada is issuing a warning for the northern half of Bowie off of Haida Gwaii.

READ MORE: Rupert received less than a quarter of average rainfall last month.

For Friday night and Saturday, Environment Canada warns of gale force winds, seas of up to 3 metres building to 4 metres, and poor visibility due to showers for the area known as Bowie, Northwest of Haida Gwaii.

West Coast Vancouver Island North region also has a warning in effect for gale force winds of up to 25 knots and waves building to 3 meters with poor visibility due to showers.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warns of strong winds Monday

For those travelling to eastern B.C., there is a special weather statement warning of late-season snowfall of between five to 10 cm for a section of Highway 97 – Pine Pass.

To view road conditions in advance, check www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
