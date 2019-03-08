Rupert received less than a quarter of average rainfall last month

Rupert received less than a quarter of average rainfall in February, and no rain was recorded for the first week of March. (Karissa Gall/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert received less than a quarter of the average rainfall expected for last month, according to Environment Canada.

Carmen Hartt, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, told the Northern View that Rupert received only 40.3 mm of rain in February.

The average amount of rainfall for February, Hartt said, is 185.6 mm.

“We can see from precipitation data that there has been less precipitation in February this year than in previous years,” Hartt said. “There are, on average, 19 days of rainfall for Prince Rupert, and so far this year we have recorded only seven days.

“This has continued into March, which normally experiences 20 days of rain. This year, so far, there have been none,” she added.

Hartt did not have data to confirm whether or not the lack of rainfall broke any Rupert records, but she did have data for Terrace.

“Terrace had the second driest February on record since 1913, receiving only 10 per cent of the normal expected rainfall,” she said.

READ MORE: A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Hartt said clear skies over coastal B.C. are being caused by a high-pressure system dominating the region.

When asked if this weather will become the norm for Rupert, Hartt said it’s hard to say.

“Many [weather] stations across B.C. have recorded lower than normal rainfall,” she said. “We will have to track the weather patterns in the coming years.”

On Sunday, Rupert weather is expected to return to normal.

Environment Canada is predicting cloud cover, rain and snow for the end of the weekend, and throughout next week.


