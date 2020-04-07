Dr. Marius Pienaar posted on social media that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19. Doctors of B.C. photo Dr. Marius Pienaar posted on social media that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19. Doctors of B.C. photo

First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor

Dr. Marcus Pienaar, in a Facebook post today, has stated that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

“Dear Citizens of PR. Finally IT has happened. We have our first presumtive [sic] case of Covid,” Dr. Pienaar stated.

“This was a visitor to our community and contact tracing is in place. The patient was intubated and transferred from this community.

“This is a good reminder to keep following the recommended rules re covid. And with the long weekend looming, please do not welcome visitors, family or otherwise, and stay isolated at home. The virus is here, amongst us. Now is not the time to relax our vigilance.”

Northern Health, nor Dr. Pienaar have immediately returned calls to confirm the report.

More to come…

