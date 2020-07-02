Prince Rupert restaurant, Fukasaku, was announced as the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce on June 29, 2020. Seen in this photo Dai Fukasaku, owner of the sushi and seafood restaurant has paired with Cam McKeigan, head brewer at Smithers Brewing company for the Chowder Chowdown culinary competition in Vancouver. Both companies use local sourced and sustainable products. (Photo provided by Fukasaku)

Local restaurant, Fukasaku, awarded $10,000 grant

More than 1100 Canadian business applied for the relief grant

Prince Rupert restaurant, Fukasaku, is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Canadian Business Resilience Network Small Business Relief Fund, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce announced on June 29th.

More than 1100 small businesses across Canada applied for one of the 62 grants available. The $62,000 was awarded to those who best demonstrated their financial strain during COVID-19, the media statement said.

The funding was designed to help small businesses across the country stay afloat and support their recovery efforts, paying salaries, retrofitting their work-places and acquiring technology to adapt their business model, Salesforce, who partnered with the Chamber to provide the grants, said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert sustainable seafood showcased in Vancouver culinary competition

“Reviewing the applications was both heartbreaking and inspiring. We saw how seriously small businesses across Canada have been hurt by the pandemic, but we also saw how determined these entrepreneurs are to preserve their employees’ jobs and to serve their customers and their communities,” Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber said.

“Today is a happy way-point, not an end point, and we won’t stop finding new ways to help Canada’s businesses reopen and recover. We’ll be with them every step of the way,” Beatty said.

Businesses also had to establish how they would use the grant to change or innovate and how the changes would sustain the recovery of the business to allow it to prosper.

“I was planning to diversify my business to stabilize it and to contribute to local community much more before these crazy times,” Dai Fukasaku restaurant owner, said.

“Though I was ready to move forward, I have to admit that I was relying on the revenue coming from this summer to cover the cost of this project. This grant sure will help me to fill the financial gap created by this pandemic and motivate myself to move to next stage …” Fukasaku said.

“It has been incredible to see the resilience coming from Canada’s small business owners over the last few months. We know it hasn’t been easy,” Margaret Stuart, Canada Country Manager for Salesforce said.

“The applicants have further demonstrated what we at Salesforce already knew to be true – that Canada is rich with innovation and entrepreneurial talent. We’re hopeful that these grants will provide essential support to small business owners as they return to work.”

READ MORE: Canadian businesses urged to complete survey on COVID-19 impacts

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

Just Posted

Local restaurant, Fukasaku, awarded $10,000 grant

More than 1100 Canadian business applied for the relief grant

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

AGM takes centre stage

Lester Centre presented annual reports on June 24

Evictions to resume

Landlords with existing orders can file for enforcement on July 2nd

Province supports emergency preparedness in communities

It’s not ‘if’ an emergency will happen but ‘when’

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Most Read