Prince Rupert sustainable seafood showcased in Vancouver culinary competition

Fukasaku and Smithers Brewing team up for Chowder Chowdown

It was the best of the Northwest displaying their culinary talents at the 12th annual Chowder Chow-down in Vancouver. Local Prince Rupert restaurant Fukasaku teamed up with Smithers Brewing Company to showcase the regions quality products in Vancouver on Feb. 20.

The prestigious competition invited some of British Columbia’s best chefs to create delicious dishes using sustainable ocean wise sources and pair them with regionally brewed beer. With more than 600 samples provided to diners, Dai Fukasaku, chef and owner of the restaurant said the line up for the Prince Rupert food was never-ending in the 2.5 hours they were serving.

“There were lots of ‘wow’ comments for the unique flavoured fusion of the chowder with the locally foraged mushrooms,” Fukasaku said.

“I wanted to create something very sustainable, unique and locally orientated featuring pristine seafood from our ocean and wild mushrooms from our forests,” said Dai Fukasaku.

Fukasaku is a sushi/seafood restaurant which used only B.C. sourced products, including local pacific seafood and seaweed from Haida Gwaii. It was the fourth year Fukasaku owner, Dai Fukasaku has been invited to compete in the chowder chow-down. This year he entered to promote the best produce the northwest coast and forests have to offer.

Tide’n Fungi Chowder is a unique flavoured tomato-miso broth enriched with Coastal Shellfish’s Great Bear Scallops, dungeness crab, side strip shrimps, black cod and locally foraged pine hedgehog, and golden chanterelle mushrooms.

The chowder was tastefully accented by Bee’s Knees a Belgian style golden strong ale brewed with Bulkley Valley wildflower honey, from Smithers Brewery.

“I was very excited to team up with Smithers Brewing as most of the mushrooms are foraged in the Smithers Terrace areas, and their beers are so pure and genuine,” Fukasaku.

Smithers Brewing opened it’s doors in 2018 in custom built premises and uses local ingredients such as Bulkley Valley Hive and Honey to create flavours for their beer. Excited about the pairing of the chowder and beer, Cam McKeigan, head brewer said the citrus and earthy pepper flavours of the brew compliment the seafood and mushrooms.

“Dai’s a wizard in the seafood world, and I’m thrilled to be sending our beer down there with him,” McKeigan said prior to the competition.

“I’m really happy with the result this year, while we didn’t place as they only announce first place, it was for sure the most successful year, ” said Fukasaku.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

City of Prince Rupertrestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran
Next story
White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

Just Posted

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

Men assaulted in home invasion

Fire arms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized with warrants

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

BC rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

Most Read