All three homes from the Third Ave. fire in June are now demolished and the debris cleaned up. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Last house standing from Third Ave. fire demolished

Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site

The last house standing after a fire hit a trio of homes on Third Ave. was demolished earlier this month.

The home on 937 Third Ave. went ablaze on June 12, and collapsed due to structural damage. The middle home, 941 Third Ave., was demolished by the fire department shortly after due to safety concerns.

The fate of 945 Third Ave., the final house, remained in the hands of the homeowner’s insurance company, according to the Prince Rupert Fire Department who said in June that it was no longer their decision on what happens next for the home.

All the debris from the fire has also been cleared on the site. The property owner of all three houses had no comment on what is next for the property.

READ MORE: Fate of last house standing from Third Ave. fire in hands of insurance

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Fire Department complete Third Ave. fire investigation

Aftermath of fire on Third Ave. on June 12, 2019. Because of the houses’ proximity, two caught fire and suffered damage. (Terry St. Pierre / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Long-awaited work begins on the “Dairy Queen building”

Just Posted

Last house standing from Third Ave. fire demolished

Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands in Prince Rupert

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

MVP of the Week: Retirement? Not in George Kuntz’s vocabulary

Kuntz’s newest role saw him make sure golfers hit the greens all season long

Long-awaited work begins on the “Dairy Queen building”

Prince Rupert’s derelict building getting stripped to its bones

Resident uses car to halt CN construction, side track will block access to home

Port Edward resident Dave Norman says he is blocked 12 hours a day

WATCH: From Prince Rupert and Port Edward politicians to business owners, why #newspapersmatter to them

Local athletes, teachers and politicians help The Northern View wrap-up #NationalNewspaperWeek

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

Most Read