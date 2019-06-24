UPDATE: Fate of last house standing from Third Ave. fire in hands of insurance

The second home, located at 941 Third Ave., was demolished due to safety concerns

The fate of the final house left standing in the Third Ave. fire remains in the hands of the homeowner’s insurance company, according to the Prince Rupert Fire Department who said it is no longer their decision on what happens next for the home.

The property located on 945 Third Ave. is the last house standing after the original home, 937 Third Ave., went ablaze on June 12, and collapsed due to structural damage. The middle home, 941 Third Ave., was demolished by the fire department last week due to safety concerns.

The middle home of the Third Ave. house trio, located at 941, was demolished after the June 12, 2019 fire due to safety concerns. Only one house remains, it’s fate left to the insurance company. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jeff Beckwith, Prince Rupert’s deputy fire chief said that 941 Third Ave. would have likely come down on its own during a storm or if someone were to trespass.

All three houses were in poor condition before the fire but now the third has additional fire and water damage. The insurance company will have to decided whether or not it is a write-off for the homeowners.

Brief history of Third Ave. trio

William J. McCutch had the first home — standing next to the Pacific Inn — of the trio built between 1915-1920, according to record from the Prince Rupert City and Regional Archives. Sometime in 1925 he had 941 and 945 Third Ave. properties built.

McCuthcheon, proprietor of a drug store located on Second Ave. West, was registered as living at 945 Third Ave. in 1946, the year he passed away. His daughter, Violet McCutheon, married James Cormer and lived two doors down at 937 Third Ave. After her husband passed away, a friend, Colleen Hermanson, shared the rent with her until she married James Hermanson and moved to 941 Third Ave. in 1971.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to wrap up within the week.

Aftermath of fire on Third Avenue on June 12. Because of the houses’ proximity, two caught fire and suffered damage. (Terry St. Pierre / The Northern View)

