Hurricane force winds forecasted for North Coast

Waves of three metres increasing to between five and seven metres are expected out at sea in the evening of Sept. 30 with waves forecasted on Oct. 1 for five to seven metres building up to between eight and 11 metres by Friday evening. (Photo: Environment Canada)

A marine weather hurricane force wind warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect for the North Coast for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Westerly winds of 64 to 74 km/h (35 to 40 knots) are expected throughout the night, increasing to a southerly 92 to 111 km/h (50 to 60 knots) near mid-day on Friday.

On the mainland, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii will be hit by lesser, but still strong, winds.

The storm system will blow southeast into Prince Rupert at 50 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h in the afternoon increasing in the evening with gusts forecasted up to 100 km/h, Derek Lee, meteorologist for Environment Canada, told The Northern View. The city can expect 15 mm to 25 mm of rain throughout the day with more going into the night.

Haida Gwaii will see similar winds blowing at 50 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h through the afternoon increasing into the night with gusts expected to hit 90 km/h during the night, Lee said. Additionally, 20 mm of rainfall is forecasted to accompany the high winds.

Norman Galimski | Journalist