Continued rain causes flooding in Prince Rupert

A BC Hydro and City of Prince Rupert worker asses the damage from a creek that as overflow over the road and carved the ground out near a utility pole in the Prince Rupert Industrial Park on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) The pedestrian bridge at McClymont Park saw water rise above it during the peak of the flooding. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Three people walk through McClymont Park trail on Sept. 24 where the creek waters burst its banks the night before. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Two people watch the turbulent creek waters outside of the civic centre on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) The creek running through McClymont Park trail overflowed the night before, but is still flowing at full capacity on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) A car drives through a creek that has overflow onto the road near the recycling depot on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) The creek’s flow, running through McClymont Park trail, has lowered but is still breaking its banks at some portions of its route on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

More rain has fallen on Prince Rupert in the past week than in a regular month, Environment Canada stated on Sept. 24 and more forecasted.

In the seven days from Sept. 17 to 23, the city experienced 221 mm of rainfall. Usually, the municipality receives 226 mm of precipitation for the whole month of September. So far this month, the city has received 359 mm of rain, Doug Lundquist, meteorologist for Environment Canada, told The Northern View.

“It’s kind of off the charts there for sure,” Lundquist said.

The prolonged and concentrated rainfall has been caused by a “relatively stuck frontal band,” causing multiple low fronts to unload their water over the area.

“We’re wording it as a parade of storms,” Lundquist said.

“You’re going to continue to have more and more storms parade across the North Coast,” he said. “The issue here is, it seems to be earlier that you’re getting this heavier rain. Typically it can come more into November and December.”

The city’s rainiest month is normally October, which sees an average of 374 mm.

“Even though it’s just showers for the next couple of days, we have rain for much of Sunday (Sept. 25) through Thursday (Sept. 30), which is the end of the month,” Lundquist said.

With even more rain in the forecast, people need to protect themselves and their surroundings.

“It’s not a time to be speeding [because] you can hydroplane. It’s a good time to make sure our culverts aren’t plugged up … it’s time to clean up things that could dam off the water, as long as it’s safe to do it,” Lundquist said.

Norman Galimski | Journalist