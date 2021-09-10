Chad McKay carries a fresh halibut to the processing table at Dolly’s Fish Market in Prince Rupert B.C., on Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Chad McKay carries a fresh halibut to the processing table at Dolly’s Fish Market in Prince Rupert B.C., on Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Halibut catch daily limit increases

New measures effective Sept. 11

Daily halibut catch limits have been increased for recreational anglers, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced, on Sept. 10.

Prince Rupert recreational anglers may now catch up to one halibut measuring 90 cm. to 133 cm. or measuring 69 cm. to 102 cm. with the head removed, or up to three halibut measuring under 90 cm. in length, or under 69 cm. without the head.

“It’s a huge deal. There’s a lot of halibut consumed in this town,” David Lewis, Prince Rupert committee chair for the Sport Fishing Advisory Board, said. “A lot of people in this town hunt and fish for sustenance. They eat what they catch [and] they eat what they hunt. So, this helps put food on the table.”

The monthly catch data has shown that recreational fishing intake is “not even close” to the total allowable catch in 2021, Lewis said. The increase is great news because without it a lot of fish would be left in the water. They may now be caught and stored as food in the freezer, he said.

Individuals are limited to catching and possessing a total of 10 halibut from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Under the 2021/2002 Tidal Waters Sport Finishing Licence, anglers must immediately record all halibut caught and kept.

“Head-off measurements are made from the base of the pectoral fin at its most forward point to the extreme end of the middle of the tail,” DFO stated.

Retaining halibut measuring over 133 cm is prohibited.

READ MORE: Appeal deadline for Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program extended

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. sees 820 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 more deaths

Just Posted

Chad McKay grabs an iced halibut out of storage at Dolly’s Fish Market in Prince Rupert B.C., on Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Halibut catch daily limit increases

Heidi Bellis of Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club strokes her talent at practice on April 27, after winning the silver medal in the 11-12 girls 100-metre butterfly in the Virtual North & Interior Divisional Championships held in April in a new online format. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Prince Rupert Northern View)
Competitive swimming returns to Prince Rupert

Two large derelict vessels became beached on Sept. 8 after the dock they were moored to broke away, increasing environmental concerns voiced by Port Edward mayor Knut Bjorndal. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Prince Rupert Northern View)
Port Edward mayor pleads for govt. assistance after near environmental mishap

Shawn Weaver has been missing since early July from Kelowna and was on his way to Prince Rupert. Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen him. (Photo: supplied)
Missing person: Police are looking for Shawn Weaver