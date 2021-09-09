A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Appeal deadline for Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program extended

Appeal and application process frustrates mariners

K-J’s edits:

The appeal deadline for the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program has been extended by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to Oct.1 from Sept. 15 following months of delays and online application issues.

The United Fishermen & Allied Workers’ Union-Unifor (UFAWU-Unifor) called for the extension to the second Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program application and appeal deadline in a media release on Sept. 9.

The appeal process has been plagued by an “online application nightmare” and a “communication cluster,” Christina Nelson, benefit fund director for UFAWU-Unifor’s Prince Rupert office, told The Northern View.

“This is good news for those who need to appeal. But still doesn’t address the other issues,” Liam Hill-Allan, communications organizer for the union, said.

Problems included multiple vague error messages prompting harvesters to call Service Canada for help. The error messages numbered seven, 10 and 12, offered no definition. This left many harvesters clueless about what they had done wrong in their application process because they offered no explanation, Nelson said.

“When attempting to access assistance, harvesters have reported clogged phone lines and spending multiple hours on hold. It has also been reported that approximately a quarter of benefit applicants Canada-wide have been denied with little explanation,” UFAWU-Unifor stated.

The extension will now have additional time to file overpayment appeals, the DFO said.

“Individuals who received overpayment letters early in the second round of the program cannot, by definition, apply in the second round, and so must proceed via the appeal process should they wish to dispute their overpayment notices and seek the second round benefit payment,” they stated.

Harvesters must contact Service Canada to notify an agent about their “intention to initiate an appeal.” Harvesters will then be contacted by a Service Canada representative. At that point, should the individual still wish to appeal, the file will be forwarded to the DFO.

“Following the receipt of the relevant documents and information, DFO will render a decision on the appeal within 30 working days,” the agency stated, adding staff may request appellants for further documentation.

READ MORE: Fish Harvesters Benefit Program open for 2nd phase

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More B.C. hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID-19 cases increase
Next story
Derelict vessels become unmoored creating millions in damages in Port Edward harbour

Just Posted

A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Appeal deadline for Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program extended

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates for the 2021 federal election (clockwise from top left): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Adeana Young (Green Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage). (Black Press Media composite image)
Vote projection: NDP’s Bachrach heavy favourite in Skeena—Bulkley Valley

Some people in the line-up were happy for the sunny and dry weather. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert residents line up to get vaccine passports in-person

Two abandoned vessels became unmoored overnight on Sept. 8 in Port Edward and will be an estimated $2 million to $4 million in remediation costs, Mayor Knut Bjorndal said. (Photo: The Northern View)
Derelict vessels become unmoored creating millions in damages in Port Edward harbour