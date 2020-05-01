Emergency lights and sirens blaze the way to retirement

After more than 37 years ER nurse scrubs out

Police, fire or ambulance? All three emergency services responded to the call on April 30, to attend a retirement parade for Sue Sullivan, local emergency room nurse at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

Sullivan, who has been a nurse for more than 37 years, 30 of which were active locally, was completely overwhelmed by the efforts of co-workers to arrange the parade of vehicles, past her house, to wish her well in the new chapter of her life, she said.

“I was totally awestruck, speechless, overwhelmed and surprised,” Sullivan said about the more than 20 vehicle parade, which included firetrucks, police cars, and community ambulance and well as family and friends.

The parade was organized by fellow nursing staff at the hospital to respect social distancing and health strategies during COVID-19.

“This was very thoughtful. I’ve worked with a great bunch of team players.”

“I’m a little sad not be working in emergency. I enjoy the patient care and looking after them,” Sullivan said, “It will leave lots of time for quilting, gardening and outdoor activities.”

Sullivan said she started nursing in 1983 and has worked in New Brunswick, Ontario and B.C. in neurosurgery, intensive care unit and emergency.

“The younger generation is now coming in. The profession has changed a lot over the years. I’ve enjoyed my time along side the doctors, x-ray technicians, lab staff, pharmacy and housekeeping. We all worked together as a team for the benefit of the patients.”

“(The parade) was an unexpected appreciation and I’ve felt respect always from colleagues. I’ve learned lots and hopefully I’ve left something behind.”

Sullivan’s philosophy is, is if you can’t laugh at work, where can you laugh?

“A little giggle along the way always helps,” Sullivan said.

