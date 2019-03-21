(Wikimedia Commons)

Dundas Island clams could be poisonous: health authorities

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Be wary of butter clams harvested from Dundas Island, health authorities are warning.

On March 20, the First Nations Health Authority and Northern Health released an advisory that butter clams harvested during November 2018 from Dundas Island should be avoided.

The warning follows probable cases of paralytic shellfish poisoning, the release said.

Investigation into the cases is ongoing, in collaboration with the BC Centre for Disease Control and First Nations communities.

READ MORE: DFO announces shellfish harvesting closure off northern B.C.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning occurs from ingesting bivalve shellfish, such as clams, that contain toxins produced by plankton during harmful algal blooms.

Cooking or freezing does not destroy the toxins, which can be retained in clams for up to two years.

The poisoning can cause severe and life-threatening neurological effects.

Symptoms include tingling and numbness spreading from the lips and mouth to the face and extremities, as well as dizziness, arm and leg weakness, paralysis, difficulty breathing, and death.

People who experience any of these symptoms after consuming clams should visit a doctor immediately, the health authorities advised.

Visit the First Nations Health Authority website for more information and precautions.


