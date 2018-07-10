A map by DFO shows the shellfish harvesting closures in red, as of July 10, 2018. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

DFO announces shellfish harvesting closure off northern B.C.

Areas 2 and 24 cannot be harvested for geoduck or horse clams as of July 10

Geoducks and horse clams off Haida Gwaii and Tofino are now on DFO’s no-harvest list.

DFO announced its latest harvesting closure on July 10, which includes Area 2 and 24. People who eat contaminated geoduck could get paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP), which in extreme cases can be deadly.

“One result was because the sample came back above acceptable standards,” said DFO’s Elysha Gordon, the Canadian Shellfish Sanitation Program Coordinator. “I will open and close an area based on test results, whether the area is clean and free of toxic algae or not.”

PSP can paralyze the respiratory system. Gordon said four people were recently hospitalized in Saanich for showing symptoms of PSP.

READ MORE: Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

“Your body knows what’s going on, your brain knows what’s going on but you’re paralyzed including your breathing,” Gordon said. “They have to breathe for you until the toxin wears off. It can be quite scary.

“It’s not something you can cook and destroy,” she added.

The other areas affected by the July 10 closure were because samples had not been sent to be tested. Without proof that no contaminants are present, an area is automatically closed.

Much of the North Coast is always closed to bivalve shellfish harvesting, which includes geoduck, clams, oysters, scallops and mussels. Except for an area between Digby Island and the Lucy Islands off the coast of Prince Rupert, where only scallops can be harvested, Area 4 is also closed to shellfish harvesting. There is a full closure for shellfish harvesting from Areas 5 to 10, which stretch from Banks Island to Herbert Point.

Gordon recommends looking at the DFO for up-to-date closures, and added that it is illegal to harvest in a closed area.

“Check before you dig,” she said.

READ MORE: Cullen demands better leadership on salmon crisis


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A geoduck harvesting closure was announced for Area 2 and 24 by DFO on July 10. (Andy Hobbs /The Olympian via AP)

Previous story
B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Just Posted

DFO announces shellfish harvesting closure off northern B.C.

Areas 2 and 24 cannot be harvested for geoduck or horse clams as of July 10

UPDATE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

The 73-year old man was aboard a ship heading to Victoria, and fell overboard around 4:30 a.m.

Rupert contingent competes in Tyhee Lake Triathlon

Three women from Prince Rupert finished the Olympic distance triathlon in under three hours

U-14 softball team nabs third at provincials

The team went 4-4 in their first provincial tournament competition

Public’s help sought in finding missing person

Chantelle Simpson’s vehicle was located near Gossen Creek Street

CN upcycles old rail ties into artificial reefs

A pilot project to enhance B.C. coastal marine life is being launched in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Charges stem from a 2016 drug lab bust that also found the deadly drug W-18, a first in Canada

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Most Read