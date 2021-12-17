Drax Group, which owns Pinnacle Renewable Energy, announced on Dec. 16 a $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with flood relief efforts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Drax Group donates $50,000 to Red Cross for flood relief

Money to go to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal

Drax Group, which owns a Prince Rupert pellet plant, is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts for communities affected by the recent flooding in the south of the province, the company announced Dec. 16.

The mass flooding in November caused mudslides, landslides and damage to road and rail infrastructure. Thousands of homes were damaged with many still unable to return.

“We believe it’s important to support the people who live in the areas where we operate, and we hope this donation helps British Columbians take the first steps towards repairing their lives and rebuilding their communities,” Matt White, executive vice president of Drax’s pellet operations, said.

The funds will be administered by the Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal program for communities in the south of the province.

“Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, Red Cross is able to support the immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts for people impacted by these devastating floods. The road to recovery will be long for many people,” he said.

The damages caused by the natural disaster are expected to become the most expensive to date in Canada.

The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside First Nations and provincial, local and governments to support individuals, families and communities impacted by extreme weather events in B.C.

To make a donation to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal visit redcross.ca, call 1-800-418-1111 or text BCFLOODS to 30333.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

READ MORE: Transportation disruptions from floods don’t affect gas supply to Prince Rupert

 
