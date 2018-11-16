District of Port Edward welcomes new council

Council held its first full regular meeting on Nov. 13

District of Port Edward councillors James Brown, Murray Kristoff, Christine Mackenzie and Dan Franzen (back row) and mayor Knut Bjorndal (front) held their first regular meeting on Nov. 13. (Photo submitted by Polly Pereira)

The District of Port Edward’s new council held their first official regular meeting on Nov. 13.

First time mayor Knut Bjonrdal was joined by incumbents, James Brown, Dan Franzen, Christine MacKenzie and new councillor Murray Kristoff on the district’s governing body.

Council first heard a presentation from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue before accepting several items of correspondance from the community.

Bjorndal was elected to office in the 2018 municipal election after garnering 113 votes to defeat long-time mayor Dave MacDonald.



